Man pleads guilty to striking woman with coffee mug

FORT EDWARD — A South Glens Falls man is set to spend 2 to 4 years in prison after admitting to hitting a woman on the head with a coffee mug during a domestic incident.

Colon was arrested for violating an order of protection by showing up at the woman’s home on Mountainview Drive in Kingsbury. Police said that he hit the woman and broke a television. She was eventually able to lock him out of the home.