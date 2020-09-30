 Skip to main content
Man pleads guilty to striking woman with coffee mug
FORT EDWARD — A South Glens Falls man is set to spend 2 to 4 years in prison after admitting to hitting a woman on the head with a coffee mug during a domestic incident.

Patrick Colon, 34, pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on Sept. 25 to two felony counts of aggravated family offense.

Colon was arrested for violating an order of protection by showing up at the woman’s home on Mountainview Drive in Kingsbury. Police said that he hit the woman and broke a television. She was eventually able to lock him out of the home.

He is due to be sentenced on Oct. 23.

