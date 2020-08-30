Man pleads guilty to misdemeanor pot sale

QUEENSBURY — A Lake George man who was arrested in 2019 for selling more than 8 ounces of marijuana has been sentenced to 3 years of probation.

Anthony M. Fidd Jr., 37, was arrested in January 2019 after investigation by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Police seized an unspecified amount of marijuana and concentrated cannabis.

Fidd was charged with felony criminal sale of marijuana, misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of marijuana.

He had pleaded guilty to felony criminal sale of marijuana in April 2019 and was placed on interim probation for a year.

Because he stayed out of trouble, he was allowed to withdraw the felony plea and pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on July 30 to fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal sale of marijuana.

