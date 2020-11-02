Man pleads guilty to driving while on drugs and causing crash injuring 7-year-old son

BALLSTON SPA — A former Corinth man admitted on Friday to driving under the influence of drugs and causing a crash that severely injured his 7-year-old son back in June.

Paul J. Pike, 28, pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court to vehicular assault for the June 10 crash off Route 50 near Hutchins Road in Saratoga Springs.

Pike was driving his 1998 Honda Accord, when he crashed into a telephone pole at about 3:30 p.m. He was under the influence of Suboxone, amphetamines and clonazepam according to WNYT NewsChannel 13, The Post-Star’s media partner.

Pike was not injured, but his 7-year-old son was in the back seat and not in a car seat or restrained. The child had multiple facial fractures and cuts and a traumatic brain injury.

Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen told NewsChannel 13 that the boy is continuing to have issues in his daily life activities and called the incident a “tragic situation that has lifetime consequences.”

Pike, who now lives in Saratoga Springs, served 3 years in jail for a second DWI offense. He was released in 2019, according to the state inmate database.