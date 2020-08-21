Man pleads guilty to distributing cocaine

ALBANY — A Bronx man pleaded guilty on Tuesday of conspiring to distribute more than 5 kilograms of cocaine.

William Gonzalez, 56, admitted in U.S. District Court that between August 2018 and September 2019, he distributed at least 5 kilograms of cocaine to a co-conspirator by meeting the co-conspirator in a parking lot in Saratoga Springs. He admitted that he knew the co-conspirator would further redistribute the cocaine, according to a news release.

He also admitted that on Sept. 25, he sold at least 1 kilogram to this person in exchange for cash.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 12 sentencing before Chief U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby. Gonzalez faces a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of 10 years and a maximum sentence of up to life in prison.

This case was investigated by the DEA and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashlyn Miranda.

