QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man is facing prison time after pleading guilty to violating an order of protection while on parole for committing the same crime in Washington County.

Gary L. Carpenter, 34, admitted in Warren County Court on Wednesday that he violated an order of protection and "physically restrained" a woman with whom he shares a child in a hotel room on Christmas Day 2022.

Warren County Judge Robert Smith asked Carpenter, who has been in jail since his arrest in December, about the day in question in order to accept his guilty plea for a felony charge of aggravated family offense, in satisfaction of all the charges against him.

With his lawyer Tucker Stanclift alongside him, Carpenter admitted to being at the Baymont Inn in the town of Queensbury on Christmas and said the woman joined him at some point during the day.

Judge Smith went over Carpenter's criminal history. He was convicted in August 2021 in Glens Falls City Court of second-degree criminal contempt for violating an order that protected the victim.

In April 2021, Carpenter was also arrested twice, once in Queensbury and Whitehall, after he was a passenger in the car of a party with a protective order against him on April 9 and April 24. In September of 2021, he was sentenced in Washington County Court to 1 1/2 to 3 years in prison for the charges that stemmed from the Whitehall arrest. An 8-year order of protection was also imposed on Sept. 10, 2021.

According to New York State Department of Corrections records, Carpenter was released from prison on parole in December 2022 and could have completed his parole this month.

Assistant District Attorney Ben Smith stated for the record on Wednesday that the protective order issued in 2021 was also on the victim's behalf.

Sentencing was adjourned to April 19 to allow for a pre-sentencing investigation to be completed, but due to his prior felony conviction, Carpenter is expected to receive a state prison sentence.