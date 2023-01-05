 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man involved in Chester crash pleads guilty to DWI

CHESTER — A Herkimer County man has been sentenced to five years of probation for driving while intoxicated and crashing his car.

Jeffrey J. Bliss, 44, pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on Wednesday to felony counts of DWI-previous conviction within 10 years and aggravated DWI. Bliss, who lives in German Flatts, was arrested after police responded to a one-car crash on Landon Hill Road in Chester on Sept. 4.

Bliss failed roadside sobriety tests and provided a breath sample with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.25%, police said.

He also was fined $2,500 and must install an ignition interlock device on his vehicle.

