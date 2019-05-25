QUEENSBURY — A Glens Falls man was sentenced to 5 years of probation for allegedly damaging a home door and vehicle in December 2017.
Raymond Kraft III had been sentenced in June 2018 to one year of interim probation for an incident after a Glens Falls resident reported that Kraft had damaged his home door and ripped a door handle from a vehicle and dented it, police said.
Warren County Court Judge John Hall gave him credit for that and imposed another 4 years of probation.
Kraft also must make restitution.
