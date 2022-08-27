 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man gets 6 months in prison in child abuse case

Oliver Lovera

Lovera

 Provided photo

KINGSBURY — A former Kingsbury man has been sentenced to 6 months in prison for sexually abusing two young girls.

Oliver Lovera, 23, had pleaded guilty recently in Washington County Court to two counts of felony first-degree sexual abuse.

Lovera was arrested in February after the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said he had sexual contact with two young girls, both under the age of 11, over the course of several years. The incidents had recently been reported to police.

Lovera was acquainted with the victims. He was a resident of Kingsbury at the time of the abuse but moved to Ballston Spa.

Lovera will also serve 10 years of probation when released from prison.

