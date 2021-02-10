Man gets 3 to 6 years in prison for driving on drugs and causing crash injuring 7-year-old son

BALLSTON SPA — A former Corinth man was sentenced to 3 to 6 years in prison on Monday for driving under the influence of drugs and causing a crash that severely injured his 7-year-old son last June.

Paul J. Pike had pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court in November to first-degree vehicular assault for the June 10 crash off Route 50 near Hutchins Road in Saratoga Springs.

An investigation by the Saratoga Springs Police Department determined that Pike was driving his Honda Accord on Route 50 just south of the Saratoga Performing Arts Center when he crashed into a telephone pole on the side of the road. He traveled over 100 feet on the shoulder of the roadway, according to a news release from the Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office.

Two passengers were in the vehicle including Pike’s 7-year-old son, who had serious physical injuries including a skull fracture, severe brain bleed and a cut to his face.

Pike failed multiple field sobriety tests. An investigation determined that Pike was impaired by a number of drugs in his system. A chemical test found Suboxone, Vyvanse and Klonopin.

Suboxone is used to wean people off opioid addiction. Vyvanse addresses attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and Klonopin is an anti-seizure medication.