Man gets 3 to 6 years for hitting woman with coffee mug
FORT EDWARD — A South Glens Falls man was sentenced to 3 to 6 years in state prison on Friday for hitting a woman on the head with a coffee mug.

Patrick Colon, 34, had pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on Sept. 25 to two felony counts of aggravated family offense for the Feb. 26 incident.

He was arrested for violating an order of protection by showing up at the woman’s home on Mountainview Drive in Kingsbury. Police said that he hit the woman and broke a television. She was eventually able to lock him out of the home.

