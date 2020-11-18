Man gets 20 years to life sentence for fatal stabbing in South Glens Falls motel

BALLSTON SPA — The man who stabbed Kenny Shipski Jr. to death at a South Glens Falls motel in April was sentenced on Wednesday in Saratoga County Court to 20 years to life in prison.
Juan Z. Vazquez, 47, of South Glens Falls, had pleaded guilty in September to second-degree murder for the April 10 homicide at the ClearView Motel, where both men lived. Vazquez had stabbed Shipski multiple times in his room during an argument over drugs. Vazquez fled the scene but was located the next day.
Before sentencing, two of Shipksi’s family members provided victim impact statements. Shipski, a 2008 graduate of Corinth High School, had two young children with his girlfriend, Shannon Frederick.
Frederick spoke about the difficulty of being a single mother to their 3-year-old son and 1-year-old daughter.
“Some days I even have to force myself to get out of bed in the morning because that means I have to wake up to the realization that Kenny is not here and he is never coming back,” she said in her statement, obtained by WNYT-TV NewsChannel, The Post-Star’s news partner.
“My heart breaks every time my 3-year-old asks me why somebody can’t fix his father and bring him down from heaven,” she said.
Shipski never got to see his 1-year-old daughter take her first steps, according to Frederick.
“Our precious baby girl will never have a single memory of her father because he was taken from her before she even turned a year old,” she said. “Now, our family will never, ever be complete again. We are all now left to grieve the loss of our provider, our rock, their role model, and my everything. We all now feel completely alone and lost in this world without our Kenny.”
His father, Kenny Shipski Sr., said: “Although this sentence will not bring my son back, it’s my hope that it will keep the defendant from committing such a heinous crime again.”
Assistant District Attorneys Jesse Ashdown and Sam Maxwell prosecuted the case.
Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen attributed the quality, speed and thoroughness of the investigation by state police, the South Glens Falls Police Department and the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office for being able to obtain a plea in this case.
“This very sad case demonstrates that in the world of illegal drugs, violence is often inevitable,” she said in a statement.
“This conviction means a very dangerous offender is off the streets and will very likely spend the rest of his life in prison,” she added.
