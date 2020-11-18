Man gets 20 years to life sentence for fatal stabbing in South Glens Falls motel

BALLSTON SPA — The man who stabbed Kenny Shipski Jr. to death at a South Glens Falls motel in April was sentenced on Wednesday in Saratoga County Court to 20 years to life in prison.

Juan Z. Vazquez, 47, of South Glens Falls, had pleaded guilty in September to second-degree murder for the April 10 homicide at the ClearView Motel, where both men lived. Vazquez had stabbed Shipski multiple times in his room during an argument over drugs. Vazquez fled the scene but was located the next day.

Before sentencing, two of Shipksi’s family members provided victim impact statements. Shipski, a 2008 graduate of Corinth High School, had two young children with his girlfriend, Shannon Frederick.

Frederick spoke about the difficulty of being a single mother to their 3-year-old son and 1-year-old daughter.

“Some days I even have to force myself to get out of bed in the morning because that means I have to wake up to the realization that Kenny is not here and he is never coming back,” she said in her statement, obtained by WNYT-TV NewsChannel, The Post-Star’s news partner.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“My heart breaks every time my 3-year-old asks me why somebody can’t fix his father and bring him down from heaven,” she said.