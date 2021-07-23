Man gets 1 to 3 years in prison for violating probation on drunken driving charge

FORT EDWARD — A Whitehall man has been sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison after violating his probation on a previous driving while intoxicated conviction.

William Galusha, 56, was arrested in April following a traffic stop. He was operating his car while on a cellphone. He also tested positive for cocaine use and admitted to police that he had snorted two lines of cocaine while at a friend’s house.

Galusha was also operating a car after his license had been suspended.

At the time of his arrest, Galusha was on probation after being convicted in Saratoga County Court in July 2019 to driving while intoxicated. He was sentenced to 6 months in jail and 5 years of probation.

Galusha was in violation of his probation because he was driving without a license and with a vehicle that did not have an alcohol ignition interlock device.

