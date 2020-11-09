Man gets 1.5 to 3 years in prison for violating order of protection

BALLSTON SPA — A Rensselaer County man was sentenced on Thursday to 1½ to 3 years in prison for violating an order of protection.

Joseph L. Goetz, 50, of Castleton, New York, pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court in September to felony aggravated family offense. He was arrested on July 5 for violating an order of protection by driving through the victim’s Moreau neighborhood and sending mail to the victim.