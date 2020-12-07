Man facing charges in crashes accused of driving drunk in new case

Abare then is accused of stealing the pickup truck from a home on that street. It was recovered off county Route 10 in Corinth on following day and was damaged.

Abare was caught on camera footage for driving the van in Queensbury, police said.

Abare was charged with two counts each of third-degree and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

In October 2020, he rejected a plea offer, which would have required a sentence of 3 to 6 years. The case is still pending.

Abare's previous drunken driving conviction came in 2017. He pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court to felony burglary and DWI. He admitted to breaking into Bodies by Jay on Saratoga Avenue and stealing keys to a Ford Explorer.

He then drove drunk and used the Explorer to repeatedly ram the parked car of an ex-girlfriend, which was parked on Pine Street in Corinth.

Abare was sentenced to 1 ½ to 3 years in state prison, concurrently, on both charges. He did not serve the full term, according to the state inmate database, but it was not clear when he was released.

That conviction came after a 2014 grand larceny conviction in Saratoga County Court for an earlier vehicle theft. He served a little over a year of that sentence before being released in August 2015, records show.

