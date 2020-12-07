Man facing charges in crashes accused of driving drunk in new case

LAKE LUZERNE — A Corinth man already facing charges after police said he stole and crashed two cars last year was arrested on Friday for allegedly driving drunk and hitting an electrical pole.
State police received a report of a property damage accident on Harris Avenue in the town of Lake Luzerne at about 12:15 a.m. The driver of the car, 29-year-old Lance E. Abare, had crashed into the pole.
The trooper checked the vehicle information and found out that it was not registered to Abare. Police contacted the owner, who told police that it had been stolen.
Police said Abare appeared to be intoxicated and he failed field sobriety tests. Abare later refused to take a breath test.
Abare was charged with felony DWI-two previous convictions within 10 years. He was arraigned in Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court and released contingent on him posting bail of $50,000 cash or $150,000 bond by Wednesday.
The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation of the stolen vehicle part of the case.
Abare has a lengthy criminal record. He is currently facing charges for a different case in Warren County Court. He was arrested in 2019 after police said he stole a minivan from a Glens Falls business and a pickup truck from a home in Lake Luzerne on Oct. 11. The minivan caught fire after it crashed on Harris Avenue.
Abare then is accused of stealing the pickup truck from a home on that street. It was recovered off county Route 10 in Corinth on following day and was damaged.
Abare was caught on camera footage for driving the van in Queensbury, police said.
Abare was charged with two counts each of third-degree and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
In October 2020, he rejected a plea offer, which would have required a sentence of 3 to 6 years. The case is still pending.
Abare's previous drunken driving conviction came in 2017. He pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court to felony burglary and DWI. He admitted to breaking into Bodies by Jay on Saratoga Avenue and stealing keys to a Ford Explorer.
He then drove drunk and used the Explorer to repeatedly ram the parked car of an ex-girlfriend, which was parked on Pine Street in Corinth.
Abare was sentenced to 1 ½ to 3 years in state prison, concurrently, on both charges. He did not serve the full term, according to the state inmate database, but it was not clear when he was released.
That conviction came after a 2014 grand larceny conviction in Saratoga County Court for an earlier vehicle theft. He served a little over a year of that sentence before being released in August 2015, records show.
