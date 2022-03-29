Man facing 40 years in prison for 2021 Saratoga Springs stabbing

BALLSTON SPA — A Schenectady man was convicted of felony charges Friday stemming from the August 2021 assault of two men on Caroline Street in Saratoga Springs.

Chalmers D. Davis, 44, was found guilty by a Saratoga County Court jury of the following felony charges: first- and second-degree assault, first-degree attempted assault and third-degree criminal possession.

According to police, on Aug. 10, 2021, Davis was involved in a verbal argument that turned physical and resulted in the stabbing of a man who allegedly almost bled to death from a laceration on his arm and "came within inches of slashing another man's throat."

Davis claimed he was acting in self-defense, a theory the jury ultimately rejected after viewing video evidence and testimony from witnesses and law enforcement who were at the scene.

During the trial, Davis took the stand in his own defense and stated he was carrying a knife at the time of the incident and "attacked both victims" despite the fact that they appeared to be unarmed.

A news release from Saratoga County's District Attorney Karen Heggen stated during the trial Davis still insisted he had done no wrong.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 18 and is facing up to 40 years in state prison.

Heggen thanked the police department and stated that without them this would be "a murder trial instead of an assault trial."