Man faces weapons charge after domestic incident

GLENS FALLS — A Glens Falls man was arrested on Saturday after police said he displayed a knife during a domestic incident.
Matthew David Palmer, 36, was charged with felony third-degree criminal possession of weapon-previous conviction and misdemeanor menacing. The crime took place on Broad Street, according to police.
No one was injured.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today