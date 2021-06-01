 Skip to main content
Man faces weapons charge after domestic incident
Man faces weapons charge after domestic incident

GLENS FALLS — A Glens Falls man was arrested on Saturday after police said he displayed a knife during a domestic incident.

Matthew David Palmer, 36, was charged with felony third-degree criminal possession of weapon-previous conviction and misdemeanor menacing. The crime took place on Broad Street, according to police.

No one was injured.

