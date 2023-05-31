Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

LAKE GEORGE — A 41-year-old Troy man was arrested late Tuesday evening after sheriff’s deputies said he was found to have a loaded handgun during a traffic stop.

At 9:37 p.m. on Tuesday, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office stopped a 2012 Nissan for committing unspecified traffic offenses on Route 9N in the town of Lake George. John C. Becker Jr., 41, was a passenger in the vehicle and had a loaded .40-caliber handgun, according to a sheriff’s office news release. Becker, a two-time convicted felon, is prohibited by law from possessing firearms.

He was arrested and charged with a felony count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and a misdemeanor count of second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

Becker was held in police lockup to be arraigned on the charges on Wednesday morning in Warren County CAP Court.