Man faces felony charge for allegedly throwing heroin

FORT ANN — A New Jersey man is facing a felony charge for allegedly throwing a bundle of heroin in an effort to get rid of it during a traffic stop.

State police stopped a vehicle on State Route 149 in Fort Ann on Thursday at about 2 a.m. The trooper observed signs of drug use by the driver, 27-year-old Eddy Santiago, after approaching the vehicle.

While searching Santiago, police said he threw the heroin. He continued to resist arrest.

Santiago was charged with a felony count of tampering with physical evidence as well as misdemeanors of obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest and misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He is scheduled to appear in Fort Ann Town Court on Dec. 16 at 10 a.m.

