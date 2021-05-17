Man faces attempted kidnapping, assault charges after domestic incident

ARGYLE — A man is facing five felony charges, including assault and attempted kidnapping, after a domestic incident.

Police said Bruce A. Parent, 26, was involved in the incident on March 25.

He was located in the village of Hudson Falls by the Hudson Falls Police Department and taken into custody without incident on Wednesday, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Parent was charged with third-degree robbery, second-degree attempted kidnapping, second-degree strangulation, second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

Police did not release specific details about what Parent is accused of doing. They did not state his hometown, but only that the incident occurred on Durkeetown Road in Argyle. It is not clear if that is his residence.

Parent was arraigned in Washington County Centralized Arraignment Court and sent to Washington County Jail on bail of $3,000 cash and $1,500 bond.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

