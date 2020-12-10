Man expected to receive 10 years of probation in rape case

FORT EDWARD — A Granville man is expected to receive 10 years of probation after pleading guilty to second-degree rape.

Zachariah Rodd, 19, admitted in Washington County Court on Dec. 4 to raping a girl who was 13.

Rodd had connected with the victim on the social media app Snapchat. A friend of the victim had given him her contact information. Rodd and the victim met up on at least three occasions between May and August of this year.

The victim said the two engaged in sex, despite her saying she did not want to. She said she did not tell anyone about the relationship because she was afraid, court records showed. Her mother contacted police after she discovered the relationship.

Rodd claims the sex was consensual. However, he admitted in court documents that it was wrong: “If I could, I would go back and change it.”

People who are 13 cannot legally consent to sex.

Investigators reviewed social media messages and voice messages between the two.

Rodd is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 18.

