Man does not show up for court, but gets 12 years in prison for possessing fentanyl

FORT EDWARD — A man responsible for distributing potentially lethal doses of fentanyl in the area was sentenced to 12 years in prison last week — except he was not there.

Michael Williams, 32, aka “Menace,” had previously pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a controlled substance. However, he did not show up for his sentencing hearing in Washington County Court on July 23 and was sentenced in absentia.

A warrant was issued for his arrest, according to court documents.

Williams, whose previous addresses include Hudson Falls, Glens Falls and Queensbury, was arrested in December for possessing 40 grams of the drug.

Washington County District Attorney Tony Jordan said he was one of two men responsible for distributing the narcotic in the area, which he believes could have been responsible for a spate of overdose deaths in the region.

Williams has a criminal history. He had previously spent about a year in Warren County Jail after pleading guilty to criminal mischief to resolve a case involving a domestic incident.

Williams’ co-defendant, Kassune Brown, had about 400 grams of fentanyl and is expected to receive 12 ½ years in prison when sentenced on Aug. 13.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.