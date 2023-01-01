 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man crashed with almost three times the legal BAC limit

WARRENSBURG — On New Year's Eve, a man was arrested for crashing his car while under the influence.

On Saturday at 11:25 p.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to Library Avenue in the town of Warrensburg for a property damage motor vehicle crash. 

At the scene, police discovered a 2019 Jeep that left the shoulder of the roadway and struck a utility pole support cable. The driver William J. Parker, 48, of Warrensburg, was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated after agreeing to a breathalyzer test.

Police said Parker had a .22 of 1% BAC. 

He was processed for Aggravated DWI (BAC >.18) and released with an appearance ticket for Warrensburg Town Court.

