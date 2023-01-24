Man convicted of violating protection order, fleeing police

QUEENSBURY — A man was convicted in Warren County Court on Friday of violating an order of protection and fleeing from police following a week-long trial.

Robert S. Hedrick, 31, was found guilty of felony aggravated criminal contempt, and the misdemeanors of resisting arrest and false personation.

On June 30, Hedrick violated a court-issued protection order by intentionally having contact with a protected person. A statement from the Warren County District Attorney’s Office stated that law enforcement and other witnesses observed Hedrick violating the protection order.

When confronted by Glens Falls police officers, Hedrick gave a false name, ran and resisted arrest.

“This crime was solved due to the diligence of a member of the public, along with the quick action of the Glens Falls police officers who secured the defendant,” said Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone in a news release. “The defendant’s flagrant disregard for the court’s order, false statements to the police, and resisting arrest have all been proven and now he must account for those choices.”

Hedrick was transferred to Warren County Jail. Warren County Court Judge Robert Smith set a sentencing date of Feb. 3. Hedrick could face up to seven years imprisonment for all three convictions.