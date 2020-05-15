Man charged with three felonies for allegedly giving police a false name during drug arrest

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WILTON — State Police arrested a Schenectady man on Thursday for allegedly giving authorities a false name when being processed on a drug charge.

Howard A. Cooper Jr., 49, was stopped for a traffic infraction while on the Northway in Wilton. While a trooper interviewed Cooper and his passenger, Richard Wells, they appeared to have been using drugs.

A subsequent search revealed that Cooper and Wells were each in possession of numerous glassine packets containing heroin. Both men were arrested and transported to the State Police Wilton barracks.

During booking, Cooper allegedly gave police a false name as well signed paperwork and submitted a fingerprint under the false identity. Troopers discovered the discrepancy and brought forward additional charges against him.

Cooper was charged with felony counts of second-degree forgery, falsifying business records and offering a false instrument for filing, as well as misdemeanors of second-degree criminal impersonation and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Cooper was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and remanded to Saratoga County Jail. He is due back May 18 at 9 a.m.

Wells was charged with misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He also had an outstanding warrant for petit larceny. He was arraigned by in Clifton Park Town Court and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court on June 17 at 4 p.m.