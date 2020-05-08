Man charged with possessing ketamine, marijuana

QUEENSBURY — A Vermont man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly possessing a large quantity of a powerful sedative drug.
Benjamin Spall, 25, of Burlington, Vermont, was stopped on the Northway between exits 18 and 19 in Queensbury for a series of traffic infractions. While interviewing Spall, the trooper observed signs of drug use and searched his vehicle, according to State Police.
Spall allegedly had about 700 grams of ketamine and a quantity of concentrated cannabis.
Spall was charged with three felony counts and two misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.
