Man charged with possessing ketamine, marijuana
0 comments

Man charged with possessing ketamine, marijuana

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — A Vermont man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly possessing a large quantity of a powerful sedative drug.

Benjamin Spall, 25, of Burlington, Vermont, was stopped on the Northway between exits 18 and 19 in Queensbury for a series of traffic infractions. While interviewing Spall, the trooper observed signs of drug use and searched his vehicle, according to State Police.

Spall allegedly had about 700 grams of ketamine and a quantity of concentrated cannabis.

Spall was charged with three felony counts and two misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News