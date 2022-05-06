Man charged with posing as substitute RN faces three felonies

QUEENSBURY — The Saratoga Springs man who attempted to pass himself off as a substitute registered nurse is facing multiple felony charges.

Thomas C. Dean, 22, of 263 Caroline St., is charged with one count of first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, one count of unauthorized practice of a profession and one count of third-degree burglary.

Police said that the Warren County Sheriff's Office received a report from the Queensbury Union Free School District regarding a substitute aid providing fraudulent credentials.

Dean was arrested following an investigation into the matter, according to police. He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.

An order of protection was issued barring him from the Queensbury school property, according to police.

According to a joint statement from Queensbury Superintendent of Schools Kyle Gannon and BOCES District Superintendent James Dexter, Dean did not work as a nurse with any student.

His first substitute assignment at Queensbury was on April 5. He had been limited to the middle and high schools, according to the statement.

Queensbury staff members realized that the documentation Dean had provided was fake, according to the statement.

Dean was an approved teacher and paraprofessional substitute, according to Dexter. The New York State Education Department cleared Dean's fingerprints on Feb. 25.

His first time working as a substitute for the Washington-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton-Essex BOCES was on March 31 at the F. Donald Myers Education Center.

Dean was terminated from the substitute list and was reported to state education officials and the Office of the Professions immediately, according to the joint statement.

Following his arraignment, Dean was turned over to state police on pending criminal charges relating to similar fraudulent activities in Wilton.

The investigation into Dean was handled by members of the Warren County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Unit and Warren County Sheriff's Office School Resource Officer.

