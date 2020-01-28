Man charged with felony DWI following crash

QUEENSBURY — A Lake Luzerne man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly driving while intoxicated and getting into an accident.

Brett R. Johnson, 48, is accused of driving his car off Route 9 and crashing into a light pole in the parking lot of the Adirondack Gun Range. No one was injured in the crash, according to a news release from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Police determined that Johnson was driving while intoxicated. He later submitted to a chemical test that showed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08.

Johnson was charged with felony DWI, because he has a prior conviction. He was also charged with felony first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating without the use of an ignition interlock device.

Johnson was released and is scheduled to appear in Queensbury Town Court at a later date.

Patrol Officers Jesse Pound and Steven Bunio made the arrest.