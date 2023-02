KINGSBURY — A man was arrested on Thursday after police said he contacted a person with an order of protection against him.

Billy G. Cassell III, 42, of Kingsbury, was charged with felony aggravated family offense and first-degree criminal contempt.

Cassell was arrested after an investigation into a domestic-related incident on Jan. 26.

Cassell was arraigned in Kingsbury Town Court. He was sent without bail to Washington County Jail to appear in Washington County Court at a later date and time.