Man charged with DWI after crash

GLENS FALLS — A Hudson Falls man was arrested on Friday after police said he drove while intoxicated and crashed into a light pole.

The accident happened at about 9:30 p.m. on Warren Street near Shermantown Road, according to Glens Falls Detective Lt. Seth French.

Joshua Granger, 23, was charged with multiple charges including DWI, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, aggravated unlicensed operation and aggravated DWI.

The aggravated DWI count is lodged when someone has a blood alcohol concentration of greater than 0.18%.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

