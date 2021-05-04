Man charged with DWI after crash

GLENS FALLS — A Hudson Falls man was arrested on Friday after police said he drove while intoxicated and crashed into a light pole.
The accident happened at about 9:30 p.m. on Warren Street near Shermantown Road, according to Glens Falls Detective Lt. Seth French.
Joshua Granger, 23, was charged with multiple charges including DWI, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, aggravated unlicensed operation and aggravated DWI.
The aggravated DWI count is lodged when someone has a blood alcohol concentration of greater than 0.18%.
