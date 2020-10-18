 Skip to main content
Man charged with DWI after Chester crash
Man charged with DWI after Chester crash

Joshua Emhoff

Emhoff

 Courtesy photo

CHESTER — Police arrested a Madison County man on Sunday for allegedly driving while intoxicated following a crash.

Warren County Sheriff’s Patrol Officer Matthew Fish was patrolling Route 9 in Chester, when he located a vehicle that had just crashed and came to rest well off the roadway, according to a news release.

The driver, 47-year-old Joshua Emhoff, of Cazenovia, had just exited the vehicle as Fish had arrived. Emhoff was not injured.

Police determined that Emhoff was intoxicated and a subsequent breath test indicated a 0.12% blood alcohol concentration.

Emhoff was charged with DWI and failure to keep right. He is scheduled to appear in Chester Town Court at a later date.

