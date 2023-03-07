QUEENSBURY — A South Glens Falls man was charged with driving while intoxicated early Tuesday morning after nearly striking a patrol car, the Warren County Sheriff's Office said.

At 12:03 a.m., a Warren County Sheriff’s Office patrol car was traveling west on Aviation Road in the Town of Queensbury when a 2018 Jeep driven by Brian B. Rossley, 42, of South Glens Falls, was traveling east and crossed into the westbound lane, forcing the officer off the side of the road to avoid a collision.

Deputies said Rossley was then pulled over, suspected of being intoxicated and arrested.

At police headquarters, Rossley submitted to a chemical breath test which yielded a .26% blood alcohol content, over triple the legal limit.

He was charged with DWI and aggravated DWI for operating with a BAC greater than .18%.

Rossley was released following processing and is due to appear in Queensbury Town Court later this month to answer the charges.