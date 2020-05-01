Man charged with crack possession
MOREAU — A Troy man was arrested Thursday for allegedly possessing more than 2 grams of crack cocaine during a traffic stop.

A state trooper stopped 30-year-old Jesus O. Cruz on the Northway at about 11:30 a.m. for a traffic infraction, according to the State Police public information website.

The trooper observed signs of drug use and a search of the car revealed that Cruz was in possession of 2.17 grams of crack cocaine.

Cruz was charged with felony fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was issued an appearance ticket and due back in Moreau Town Court on July 8.

