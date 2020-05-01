Man charged with crack possession

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

MOREAU — A Troy man was arrested Thursday for allegedly possessing more than 2 grams of crack cocaine during a traffic stop.

A state trooper stopped 30-year-old Jesus O. Cruz on the Northway at about 11:30 a.m. for a traffic infraction, according to the State Police public information website.

The trooper observed signs of drug use and a search of the car revealed that Cruz was in possession of 2.17 grams of crack cocaine.

Cruz was charged with felony fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was issued an appearance ticket and due back in Moreau Town Court on July 8.