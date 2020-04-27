Police: Bronx man had cocaine in vehicle
WILTON — A Bronx man was arrested Saturday on a cocaine possession charge.

State Police located a disabled vehicle on the northbound lane of the Northway in Wilton just before 5 p.m. While speaking with the driver, 52-year-old Vohn I. Clifford, a trooper observed signs of drug use. Clifford allegedly had 1.58 grams of cocaine in his possession when police searched, police said.

Clifford was charged with felony fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance-cocaine and issued an appearance ticket for Wilton Town Court on June 9.

