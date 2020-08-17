You have permission to edit this article.
Man charged with cocaine possession after trying to pick up friend stopped by police
Man charged with cocaine possession after trying to pick up friend stopped by police

FORT ANN — A Kingsbury man was trying to help out a friend and ended up getting charged with cocaine possession.

Darien M. Naylor, 24, and his passengers had stopped their car on Buttermilk Falls Road in Fort Ann at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday to pick up a friend, who had been stopped by State Police for driving without a license.

When being interviewed by a trooper, Naylor demonstrated signs of drug use, police said. After searching the vehicle, the trooper found about 3 grams of cocaine, police said.

Naylor was charged with felony fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance-cocaine.

He was issued an appearance ticket for Fort Ann Town Court on Sept. 2 at 10 a.m.

