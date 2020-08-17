Man charged with cocaine possession after trying to pick up friend stopped by police

FORT ANN — A Kingsbury man was trying to help out a friend and ended up getting charged with cocaine possession.

Darien M. Naylor, 24, and his passengers had stopped their car on Buttermilk Falls Road in Fort Ann at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday to pick up a friend, who had been stopped by State Police for driving without a license.

When being interviewed by a trooper, Naylor demonstrated signs of drug use, police said. After searching the vehicle, the trooper found about 3 grams of cocaine, police said.

Naylor was charged with felony fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance-cocaine.

He was issued an appearance ticket for Fort Ann Town Court on Sept. 2 at 10 a.m.