Man charged with burglary, contempt in Kingsbury domestic incident

KINGSBURY — A 22-year-old man was arrested on felony burglary and misdemeanor criminal contempt charges in connection with a domestic incident on Tuesday morning.

Donovan M. Carvalho, whose address police listed as "unknown, NY," was arrested as part of an investigation into a domestic incident that occurred on Hinds Road in Kingsbury shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

The specific charges lodged against Carvalho are third-degree burglary and second-degree criminal contempt.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said Carvalho entered a residence while violating an order of protection that was in place protecting the person within.

He was arraigned in Washington County Centralized Arraignment Court and held in jail in lieu of $500 cash bail or $1,000 bond, police said.