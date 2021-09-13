 Skip to main content
Man charged with bail jumping
Gregory R. Skaczkowski

Skaczkowski

 Provided photo

FORT EDWARD — Police have arrested a man for allegedly failing to show up for a Washington County Court appearance.

Gregory R. Skaczkowski, 31, has been charged with felony second-degree bail jumping, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

He is accused of skipping the court date after being released on his own recognizance, following a driving while intoxicated arrest.

Police did not list his hometown. 

Skaczkowski is currently being held without bail in the Washington County Jail.

