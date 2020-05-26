Man charged with animal cruelty

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

JOHNSBURG — A Thurman man was arrested Monday for allegedly failing to provide nourishment for animals.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office on May 6 received a complaint about a deceased goat on the property of 1493 state Route 28 in Johnsburg.

Patrol Officer Gregory Seeley and acting Johnsburg Animal Control Officer Brett Moulton investigated the incident over the course of several weeks and located several neglected animals, according to a news release.

Bruce C. Updike II was charged with four misdemeanor counts of violating the Agriculture and Markets Law. The law states that proper sustenance, food and drink should be provided for any animal whether wild or tame.

Updike turned the animals over to animal control. They are being removed from the property and provided with proper shelter and care.

Updike will appear in the Johnsburg Town Court at a later date.

Police did not detail in the news release what types of animals were found malnourished.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

