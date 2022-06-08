Man charged in Saratoga Springs stabbings

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A Saratoga Springs was arrested on Sunday for allegedly stabbing two people inside an establishment on Caroline Street.

Tyler Lumia, 23, is accused of stabbing a 35-year-old man in his chest and a 26-year-old in his hand on Oct. 31, 2021, the business near Putnam Street. Both victims required medical treatment, police said.

Lumia was charged with first-degree assault: intent to cause serious injury with weapon and two counts of second-degree assault: intent to cause physical injury with weapon — both felonies. He was also charged with felony third-degree criminal possession of a weapon: previous conviction.

Lumia was arraigned in Saratoga County Court on Monday and sent to Saratoga County Jail. Bail was set at $20,000 cash or $40,000 bond.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.