Man charged in death of missing Stillwater resident

STILLWATER — Police have made an arrest in the death of a Stillwater man who went missing two years ago.

Jack L. Jeffers, 25, was charged with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Michael P. Ahern.

Ahern, who was 42 at the time, was reported missing on Jan. 15, 2019. He had been living at a building that was formerly used as a clubhouse for the now-defunct Rolling Pride Motorcycle Club on Brickyard Road.

An investigation by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office determined that Jeffers shot and killed Ahern at that location on Jan. 6, 2019, during a personal dispute, according to a news release.

Jeffers is currently in the Saratoga County Jail. He was previously charged in 2019 with other offenses related to this investigation, including grand larceny, tampering with physical evidence and criminal possession of a weapon.

During the months that followed Ahern’s death, Jeffers allegedly disposed of evidence of the crime, stole a truck belonging to Ahern and illegally possessed firearms, according to police.

Jeffers was arraigned in Milton Town Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail, $50,000 secured bond or $100,000 partially secured bond.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the New York State Police Special Investigations Unit, Major Crimes Unit and Forensic Identification Unit, the Albany Bureau of the FBI, the Stillwater Police Department, Dr. Michael Sikirica, the Albany County District Attorney’s Office and the Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office.

