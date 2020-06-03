Man charged in child porn case
0 comments

Man charged in child porn case

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WHITE CREEK — State Police released additional details about a White Creek man arrested on Friday for allegedly promoting the sexual performance of a child.

Investigators from the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Greenwich and the Troop G. Computer Crimes Unit obtained a search warrant to search the White Creek residence of 52-year-old Larry S. Grover after receiving a cyber tip.

Grover allegedly possessed and shared images of child sexual exploitation via the internet.

Grover was charged with felony counts of possession of a sexual performance by a child and promotion of a sexual performance by a child. He was release on his own recognizance and is due back in court at a later date.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News