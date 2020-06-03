Man charged in child porn case

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WHITE CREEK — State Police released additional details about a White Creek man arrested on Friday for allegedly promoting the sexual performance of a child.

Investigators from the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Greenwich and the Troop G. Computer Crimes Unit obtained a search warrant to search the White Creek residence of 52-year-old Larry S. Grover after receiving a cyber tip.

Grover allegedly possessed and shared images of child sexual exploitation via the internet.

Grover was charged with felony counts of possession of a sexual performance by a child and promotion of a sexual performance by a child. He was release on his own recognizance and is due back in court at a later date.