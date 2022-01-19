Man charged after near-collision

WHITE CREEK — A Hoosick Falls man was arrested on Monday for allegedly driving drunk and nearly colliding with a state police vehicle.

Police said DJ J. Finefrock, 37, backed onto Shaftsbury Hollow Road in White Creek at about 8 p.m., directly into the path of a police car traveling east. The trooper was able to avoid the collision, police said.

After speaking with Finefrock, the trooper smelled the odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath and observed signs he was under the influence.

Finefrock was unable to complete roadside sobriety tests and was arrested. He provided a breath sample at the Greenwich state police station, which showed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.20% — more than twice the legal limit for intoxication.

Finefrock was charged with misdemeanors of DWI and aggravated DWI. He is also facing a felony count of second-degree possession of a forged instrument after police said the Vermont inspection on his vehicle had been altered.

Finefrock was issued an appearance ticket and is due in White Creek Town Court on Feb. 3.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.