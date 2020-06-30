Man charged after fight over suspected drug sale

MOREAU — A Moreau man is facing multiple charges after a fight that occurred during a suspected drug sale.

State Police responded to a Moreau residence shortly before 5 p.m. Friday for a report of a fight in progress.

Investigators determined that 37-year-old Nathaniel R. Barnes was involved in a dispute with two unknown individuals over a drug transaction. The other parties left the scene before police arrived.

While speaking with troopers, Barnes allegedly kicked a plastic baggie containing suspected cocaine in an effort to conceal it. He was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.

Barnes was charged with felony counts of third-degree and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.

He also faces two misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child because police say the fight took place near his two young children.

Barnes was released on an appearance ticket for Moreau Town Court on Aug. 5 at 9 a.m.

