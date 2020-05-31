You are the owner of this article.
Man charged after allegedly driving over sidewalk to exit Lake George parking lot
Man charged after allegedly driving over sidewalk to exit Lake George parking lot

LAKE GEORGE — Police arrested a Scotia man for allegedly driving up onto the sidewalk to try to exit the Million Dollar Beach parking lot after it was closed for the night.

Andrew J. Menagias, 24, was parked at the lot and returned at around 8:30 p.m. after it had closed for the night a half-hour earlier. With the gates shut and locked, Menagias is accused of driving the vehicle over the curb and popping a tire, according to a news release from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Menagias also allegedly was driving while ability impaired by drugs.

He was released pending prosecution in Lake George Town Court.

