You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man arrested on weapons charge after fire
0 comments

Man arrested on weapons charge after fire

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HEBRON — A Hebron man whose home was hit by fire last month has been arrested on a weapons charge.

Firefighters responded to a house on county Route 30 on July 28 in Hebron for report of a minor fire. State Police said that while at the scene, firefighters observed a sawed-off .22-caliber rifle inside the residence. Police secured the weapon.

The homeowner, 30-year-old Timmy A. Mattison Jr., turned himself into the State Police Greenwich barracks on Sunday. He was charged with criminal possession of a firearm.

Mattison was issued an appearance ticket and is due back in Hebron Town Court on Sept. 21 at 1 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News