Man arrested on weapons charge after fire

HEBRON — A Hebron man whose home was hit by fire last month has been arrested on a weapons charge.

Firefighters responded to a house on county Route 30 on July 28 in Hebron for report of a minor fire. State Police said that while at the scene, firefighters observed a sawed-off .22-caliber rifle inside the residence. Police secured the weapon.

The homeowner, 30-year-old Timmy A. Mattison Jr., turned himself into the State Police Greenwich barracks on Sunday. He was charged with criminal possession of a firearm.

Mattison was issued an appearance ticket and is due back in Hebron Town Court on Sept. 21 at 1 p.m.