 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man arrested on manslaughter charge in shotgun death in Cambridge

  • 0
Motel Cambridge

Police tape blocks off an entrance to Motel Cambridge. A man died from a shotgun blast to the chest on Sunday night at the motel, police said

 WNYT-TV, NewsChannel 13

CAMBRIDGE — A man is dead after being shot in the chest Sunday night at a motel in Cambridge. 

According to Post-Star media partners, WNYT-TV NewsChannel 13Cambridge-Greenwich police were called to Motel Cambridge around 10 p.m.

Police say Keith Libertucci, 66, was showing another man his shotgun.

Police believe the gun discharged after Libertucci went to put the gun down, shooting the other man in the chest.

The shooting may have been accidental, police said, according to NewsChannel 13. 

Libertucci was taken into custody for felony manslaughter for recklessly causing a death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cambridge-Greenwich police.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

More than half of Democrats polled don't want Biden to run again in 2024

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News