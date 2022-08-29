Man arrested on manslaughter charge in shotgun death in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE — A man is dead after being shot in the chest Sunday night at a motel in Cambridge.

According to Post-Star media partners, WNYT-TV NewsChannel 13, Cambridge-Greenwich police were called to Motel Cambridge around 10 p.m.

Police say Keith Libertucci, 66, was showing another man his shotgun.

Police believe the gun discharged after Libertucci went to put the gun down, shooting the other man in the chest.

The shooting may have been accidental, police said, according to NewsChannel 13.

Libertucci was taken into custody for felony manslaughter for recklessly causing a death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cambridge-Greenwich police.