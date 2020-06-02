You are the owner of this article.
Man arrested on bench warrant for 2017 attempted rape
Jose R. Zapata-Cruz

Zapata-Cruz

 Courtesy photo

QUEENSBURY — A Ballston Spa man was arrested on Monday on a bench warrant for allegedly attempting to meet who he believed was a 13-year-old girl for sex.

Jose Roberto Zapata-Cruz, 35, who was then a resident of Schenectady, was arrested on June 7, 2017 during an undercover operation involving the Warren County Sheriff's Office, FBI and New York State Police where agencies were targeting individuals who utilize social media for the purpose of illicit sex from minors.

During the investigation Zapata-Cruz arrived at an agreed upon location in Queensbury for the purpose of having sex with a 13-year-old girl, according to a news release.

Zapata-Cruz was arrested and charged with felony second-degree attempted rape. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest after he did not show up for his next appearance in Warren County Court.

