BALLSTON SPA — A Milton man faces charges following a police investigation for allegedly fondling girls at the Saratoga County Fair, police said.
Ballston Spa Police Department arrested Daniel V. Marrano, 34, at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday after they responded to a report of EMS personnel fighting with a subject.
Police said following an investigation they determined Marrano forcibly touched several young female patrons attending the fair.
According to The Post-Star's media partner WNYT-TV NewsChannel13 the victims were ages 16, 12 and 11.
He was charged with four counts forcible touching and four counts endangering the welfare of a child. Marrano was given a date to return to Ballston Spa Village Court.
The investigation remains ongoing and Ballston Spa Police Department are looking for other possible victims to come forward and to contact police at 518-885-5033. Ask for Officer Fabian to file a report.
Ballston Spa Police were assisted at the scene by the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.
