GLENS FALLS — A man was arrested on Monday after allegedly exposing himself to a YMCA patron.

On Monday, Glens Falls Police responded to the YMCA for reports of a man exposing himself and following someone around the inside of the building while committing a lewd act.

Police said the suspect left the building before they arrived, but he was identified as Jonathan D. Heath, 36, of Fort Edward.

Heath was later arrested and charged with three misdemeanor counts of public lewdness. He was processed in Glens Falls and then released with an appearance ticket.