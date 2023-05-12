A man was arrested on Wednesday after state police said he assaulted someone with a bat at a children's softball game in Johnsburg.

On Wednesday at 6:43 p.m., New York State Police responded to Irishtown Road for an assault complaint. Troopers said Gideon J. Bezio, 35, of Johnsburg, and the victim were involved in an argument after a children’s softball game.

Bezio allegedly grabbed a bat and struck the other person on the side of the head, causing them to bleed, according to a state police news release. He then fled the scene.

Johnsburg EMS arrived to medically evaluate the victim, who was transported to Glens Falls Hospital for further evaluation, treated and released.

Warren County Sheriff’s Department located the Bezio and turned him over to state police, where he was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree criminal possession of weapon.

He was taken to Essex County Jail pending arraignment at the Town of Minerva Court on a later date.