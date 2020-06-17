Man arraigned in fatal hit-and-run case

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

JOHNSTOWN — A Northville man was arraigned Tuesday for allegedly leaving the scene of a personal injury accident last November in Northhampton that resulted in a woman’s death.

Derrick H. Carlisle, 44, was picked up from the Northumberland County Jail in Pennsylvania on an arrest warrant for the Nov. 17 incident. Carlisle is accused of striking 46-year-old Andria M. Berger, of Broadalbin, with his red 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck just after 7 a.m. on Route 30. Police say he then left the scene.

He was located the next day by the Point Township Police Department. His truck had damage consistent with the accident, police said.

Carlisle had been jail in that jurisdiction on charges of receiving stolen property and carrying firearms without a license.

Carlisle was arraigned in Fulton County Court on a felony charge of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident that resulted in death.

He was released on his own recognizance and is due back in court on July 9 at 10:30 a.m.